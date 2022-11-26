Rise awareness

One community
Blockchain explorer
The portal to view the contents of the QRL blockchain
QRL Node
Python and Go implementations of the first-of-its kind
Post-Quantum secure blockchain node
Mobile wallet
An iOS and Android wallet to interact
with the QRL blockchain on mobile devices
Hardware wallet integration
A Ledger Nano S app that implements
hardware security for your digital assets
Quantum is real
Quantum Computing research and developments have been accelerating in the last decade
Quantum Physics will usher in a new era of how humans and machines interact with society and each other
Strength by numbers
Decentralization is blockchain technology most strongest feature, install a node to support the Network
Use CPU power (XMRig - RandomX) to get block rewards (Quanta)
Network
Hashrate: 0 MH/s , Difficulty: 580129681
Get a post-quantum secure wallet
The QRL wallet application developed by The QRL team
Also you could try one of QRL community contributors light wallet
or the BETA version by Volt Development
Community projects
The QRL contributors developments
advanced
zeus-proxy
A tool for developers to use GRPC functions via REST API for the QRL blockchain
light
QRL wallet
PyQt5 blockchain wallet for Quantum Resistant Ledger, a post-quantum secure blockchain
less energy
Raspberry Pi node
Running a QRL node on a Raspberry Pi (tested models: 2/3/4 Model B, Zero W), with very low energy consumption
The places to find Quanta (QRL digital asset)
FAQ
Some answers to the questions people ask about the Quantum Resistant Ledger
What is Quantum Resistant Ledger?
The QRL Foundation has designed a powerfull blockchain platform that is secured from genesis by XMSS (NIST-approved post-quantum secure digital signature scheme)
What is Quanta?
The QRL works just like any other blockchain technology and a digital asset is at the core of these technology advancements. Quanta is the QRL's digital asset