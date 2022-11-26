logo

We are globally connected individuals gathered together in one place to support and contribute to

a visionary blockchain platform featuring a non-profit foundation maintaining assets and projects that are

provably resistant to the Post-Quantum computing advances of tomorrow

theQRL

The Quantum Resistant Ledger

The portal to view the contents of the QRL blockchain
QRL Node

Python and Go implementations of the first-of-its kind
Post-Quantum secure blockchain node
Mobile wallet

An iOS and Android wallet to interact
with the QRL blockchain on mobile devices
Hardware wallet integration

A Ledger Nano S app that implements
hardware security for your digital assets
Quantum is real

Quantum Computing research and developments have been accelerating in the last decade

Quantum Physics will usher in a new era of how humans and machines interact with society and each other

Strength by numbers

Decentralization is blockchain technology most strongest feature, install a node to support the Network

Use CPU power (XMRig - RandomX) to get block rewards (Quanta)

Note: Data last updated on 26.11.2022. Live data from QRL API

Network

Hashrate: 0 MH/s , Difficulty: 580129681

Get a post-quantum secure wallet

The QRL wallet application developed by The QRL team

Also you could try one of QRL community contributors light wallet

or the BETA version by Volt Development

Community projects

The QRL contributors developments

    advanced

    zeus-proxy

    A tool for developers to use GRPC functions via REST API for the QRL blockchain

    light

    QRL wallet

    PyQt5 blockchain wallet for Quantum Resistant Ledger, a post-quantum secure blockchain

    less energy

    Raspberry Pi node

    Running a QRL node on a Raspberry Pi (tested models: 2/3/4 Model B, Zero W), with very low energy consumption

Spread the awareness

Start a qrl-node on cloud, wear a hoodie w/ the QRL logo

Support One's endeavour to rise awareness

Markets: Exchanges + Discord (p2p trade, OTC)

The places to find Quanta (QRL digital asset)

FAQ

Some answers to the questions people ask about the Quantum Resistant Ledger

What is Quantum Resistant Ledger?

The QRL Foundation has designed a powerfull blockchain platform that is secured from genesis by XMSS (NIST-approved post-quantum secure digital signature scheme)

What is Quanta?

The QRL works just like any other blockchain technology and a digital asset is at the core of these technology advancements. Quanta is the QRL's digital asset

Where can i get Quanta?

One way to acquire Quanta is by Exchanges. Alternatively QRL contributors provide also p2p trades & OTC

